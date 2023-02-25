Focused On Giving Outside-Classroom-Exposure: PM Modi

Emphasizing a practical-based and industry-oriented education system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the central government is focused on providing internships and apprenticeships to the country's youth to give them "outside the classroom exposure".

Laying emphasis on a practical-based and industry-oriented education system, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the central government is focused on providing internships and apprenticeships to give "outside the classroom exposure" to the country's youth.

PM Modi addressed the post-budget webinar on 'Harnessing Youth Power - Skilling and Education' on Saturday.

It is the third of a series of 12 post-budget webinars organized by the government to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister underlined that Skill and Education are the two principal tools during India's Amrit Kaal and it is the youth who are leading the nation's Amrit Yatra with the vision of a developed India.

"In Amrit Kaal budget, the youth and their future have been given the most importance. For years, our education sector has been a victim of rigidity, we have tried to change it. We have reoriented education and scaling according to the aptitude of the youth demands of the coming times," he said.

Highlighting the special emphasis given towards the youth and their future in the first budget of Amrit Kaal, the Prime Minister said that this year's budget strengthens the foundations of the education system by making it more practical and industry oriented.

He lamented the lack of flexibility in the education system over the years and mentioned the efforts of the government to bring about change.

"Education and skilling have been reoriented according to the aptitude of the youth and the demands of the future," the PM said. He further added that equal emphasis is being given to both education and skilling as part of the new educational policy and expressed delight that this step has garnered the support of teachers.

The Prime Minister stated that the move encourages the government to undertake further reforms in the education and skilling sectors while unburdening our students from the regulations of the past.

Noting the experiences during the Covid pandemic, PM Modi underlined that new technology is helping create new types of classrooms.

He noted that the government is focussing on tools that ensure 'anywhere access to knowledge' and gave the example of SWAYAM, an e-learning platform with 3 crore members. He pointed out the possibility of Virtual Labs and National Digital Library becoming a huge medium of knowledge.

He also mentioned the opportunity to study in local languages through DTH channels and said that many such digital and technology-based initiatives are going on in the country which will get more strength from the National Digital University.

"Such futuristic steps are going to change the entire space of our education, skills and knowledge-science. We have got a lot of support from the teachers. This has encouraged the government to reform our education sector. Now, the role of teachers is not limited to the classroom. Now, the world is at their disposal due to technology," PM Modi said.

He mentioned that more variety of teaching material will be available for our educational institutions from all over the country which will open new doors of opportunities for the teachers while filling the gap between village and city schools.

Throwing light on 'on-the-job learning' the Prime Minister noted the special emphasis by several countries and highlighted the efforts of the central government in "providing focused internships and apprenticeships to give 'outside the classroom exposure' to its youth."