Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi Joins BJP

Former Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi, a day after he resigned from the Haryana Assembly. He joined the party in the presence of CM ML Khattar.

“He is a four times MLA. He has resigned as MLA from the Congress and joined us. Renuka Bishnoi has also joined the BJP. The BJP will win in both, Haryana and Rajasthan because of Kuldeep Bishnoi. He belongs to the Bishnoi community, who are seen as protectors of the environment and community," said CM Khattar.

Speaking at the event, Kuldeep Bishnoi said, " I want to thank all leaders present on the dias today. I, a common karyakarta, and my wife Renuka have been welcomed in the party. Earlier, when we had an alliance together, we had ‘choli daaman ka sath’. There were differences but it never affected our relationship".

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, “An eminent personality will join BJP today at 6DDU marg , New Delhi at 12:30pm”.

After submitting the resignation, Kuldeep Bishnoi said, "In view of public sentiments of my workers in Punjab and Haryana, I have decided to join the BJP. The present Congress party has not been the Congress of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi. It has strayed from its ideology. It is moving towards elimination due to wrong decisions of Congress across the country."

Meanwhile, Bishnoi's supporters gathered outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Thursday morning.

Kuldeep Bishnoi, after quitting as MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana, also challenged Bhupinder Singh Hooda to contest and win the seat vacated by him.