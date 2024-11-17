IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta Designated as Honourary Fellow

The Center for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced the appointment of IPS Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector General of Police, Assam, as an Honourary Fellow.

In this prestigious role, IPS Mahanta will actively participate in the “Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularisation of Science and Assamese Culture.”

Named after the eminent Assamese polymath and cultural icon, Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, the mission aims to inspire school and college students in Assam to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, while also fostering a deep appreciation for Assamese culture, language, and literature.

Under Mahanta’s leadership, the mission will host various activities, including workshops and seminars on STEM topics to spark curiosity and innovation, cultural events and language programs to celebrate Assamese heritage, and collaborative initiatives with educational institutions to bridge the gap between scientific learning and cultural appreciation.

The initiative was founded by Dr. Naba Goswami, a renowned doctor in the USA and the grandson of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, and the Chairman of the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation. Prof. Uday S. Dixit, Head of CIKS, serves as the project's Principal Investigator.

With his distinguished career in public service and dedication to societal advancement, Partha Sarathi Mahanta’s involvement is expected to make a significant impact, helping to nurture a generation of students who are scientifically skilled and deeply connected to their cultural roots.