Kharge Condemns BJP of Burning Constitution on the Day it Was Adopted

In the constitution debate ongoing in the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge came out with all out attack on BJP and RSS by condemning that those who burnt the copies of the Constitution and the effigies of Babasaheb Ambedkar are “trying to teach us about it”.

Kharge led the opposition benches and unleashed attacks on BJP-RSS. He said—“Those people who hate national flag, those who hate our 'Ashok Chakra', those who hate the Constitution… …such people are trying to teach us. What is this? When this Constitution was made...these people burnt the Constitution. They torched effigies of Babasaheb Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi’s Ramleela Maidan the day the Constitution was adopted.”

Kharge also brought in the context of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh while he said—“Our brave leader Indira Gandhi divided Pakistan into two parts and liberated Bangladesh... The pride of this country spread across the world. The chaos that is going on in Bangladesh, at least at least these people should open their eyes and try to save the minorities there.”

Opening the debate in the Rajya Sabha today on the occasion of the "75 years of Indian Constitution", Sitharaman said that India's Constitution has stood the test of time in the last 75 years of its existence

Swipe at Nirmala Sutharaman:

Over her attack on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru during the debate on the Constitution, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge swiped Nirmala Sitharaman by saying that the Union minister herself graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said that Sitharaman may be an "economic expert", but her deeds were not good.

"I have to tell them that I also know how to read. I have studied at municipality school. She (Nirmala Sitharaman) studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University. It is certain that her English will be good, her Hindi will be good, but her deeds are not good," Kharge commented.