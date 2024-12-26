“Manmohan Singh..One Of India’s Most Distinguished Leaders”—PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. PM Modi acknowledged Singh’s “strong imprint on our economic policy” in a social media post after the latter passed away aged 92.

PM Modi wrote, “India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives.”

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu also condoled the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh, remembering him as “one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease”.

“Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers,” a post on X read.

Tributes flew in after the 13th Prime Minister of India passed away at AIIMS Delhi, where he was admitted this evening after his health deteriorated. According to a statement by the hospital, he was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had suddenly lost consciousness at home. His time of death was recorded at 9:51 pm.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also noted that “India lost a great patriot, an exceptional scholar, an unconventional politician and a fine statesman”. Sarma penned a long social media post as a tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh.