State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II In London Ends

World leaders including American President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and India’s Droupadi Murmu were in attendance and joined the public in observing two-minute silence in the memory of Queen Elizabeth II after her funeral services ended in London on Monday.

The services ended with the recitation of “God Save the King”, the national anthem. With top world leaders and Royal family members present, the coffin of the Queen was carried at Westminster Abbey in London today.

The longest serving monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Since Winston Churchill, this is the first state funeral in the UK since 1965.

The Queen’s wreath had foliage of rosemary, English oak and myrtle and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal residences.

Taking to Twiiter, the Royal Family wrote, “At The King's request, the wreath contains foliage of Rosemary, English Oak and Myrtle (cut from a plant grown from Myrtle in The Queen's wedding bouquet) and flowers, in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white, cut from the gardens of Royal Residences.”

Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin was borne in a procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage.

“As for her father King George VI, grandfather King George V, great-grandfather King Edward VII and great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, Her Majesty The Queen's coffin was borne in a Procession to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage,” tweeted the Royal Family.

Several guests including political heads of countries and distinct royal family members, along with dignitaries from across the world had landed in the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.