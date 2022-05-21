Karnataka: 7 Killed, 10 Injured In Road Mishap

As many as seven people were killed and ten others were injured in a tragic road accident in Karnataka’s Dharwad on Friday night.
According to reports, the car in which they were travelling rammed into a tree on the roadside after the driver lost control.
Police said that a total of 21 people were travelling to Benkankatti village in the vehicle, reported ANI.
They said, “Total 21 people were travelling to Benkankatti village in the vehicle, after attending a wedding. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a roadside tree.
The police further informed that four persons died on the spot while three others succumbed to their injuries on their way to a hospital.
Meanwhile, police added that an investigation into the case has been initiated and a case has been registered under 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death by negligence.