Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar Calls For Unity Against BJP

Former Tripura Chief Minister and veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Manik Sarkar has called for all parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ahead of the assembly elections in Tripura, scheduled to be held next year, Sarkar called for unity accusing the ruling BJP of setting a wrong precedence in the state.

The former CM accused BJP of “looting votes” in the recently held by-elections in the state.

Sarkar said, “The BJP won votes by resorting to terror tactics and throttling the voice of democracy.”

“The BJP is slaughtering democracy in Tripura,” he added.