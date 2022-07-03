Nagaland: 5 Killed In Major Road Mishap On NH 29

As many as five people were killed and three others were injured in a road accident on national highway-29 in the Kukidolong area in Nagaland on Saturday.

The case of hit-and-run occurred in the Kukidolong area near Jharnapani yesterday morning. A Tata truck having registration numbers MN 01 AA 0272 coming from Imphal hit a regional taxi which was headed for Kohima.

The taxi ferrying passengers that was hit was an Eeco van having registration numbers NL 07 T 0757.

Three passengers, all male, were killed on the spot, while five were left injured in the incident.

The injured were rushed to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in Dimapur, however, two of them succumbed to injuries there.

Meanwhile, the remaining three people including the driver of the taxi are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.