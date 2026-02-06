Historic Tripartite Pact Inked to Establish Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

A landmark tripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) in New Delhi on Thursday (February 5) for the formation of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) to ensure progress in the six districts of Eastern Nagaland—Tuensang, Mon, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio were present for the signing of the pact, which will allow the transfer of administrative powers related to 46 subjects of the six districts to the newly formed FNTA, along with a financial grant.

The Union Home Minister called it a major step towards realising the vision of a dispute-free and prosperous Northeast, held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed that over the past decade, numerous conflicts and inter-state disputes that hindered the peace and development in the region were rectified by the Centre through 12 key agreements implemented since 2019.

Shah told the representatives of the ENPO, an apex body representing eight recognised Naga tribes of the six eastern districts of Nagaland, that the Union Government will provide financial support and annual funding for the FNTA’s establishment and operations.

Negotiations Reach Logical Conclusion

Talking about the importance of Eastern Nagaland, Shah noted that the region had long felt neglected. He said that a very long-standing dispute has reached a happy conclusion, as he congratulated the people of Eastern Nagaland, ENPO, Chief Minister Rio, officers of his ministry and local MPs for bringing negotiations to a logical conclusion. He further highlighted that the pact will remove obstacles to the region’s development and empower local governance.

Under the agreement, a mini-secretariat will be set up for the FNTA, headed by an additional chief secretary or a principal secretary, and development funds will be allocated proportionally based on population and area. The pact does not alter any provisions of Article 371(A) of the Indian Constitution.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, cabinet colleagues, and senior officers from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Nagaland government were also present at the signing of the pact. The agreement reflects the government’s commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue, financial autonomy, and participatory governance, ensuring accelerated infrastructure development, economic empowerment, and optimum resource utilisation for Eastern Nagaland.