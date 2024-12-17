Gaurav Gogoi Slams ‘One Nation One Election’, Termed it an Attack on Constitution & Democracy

Assam MP and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has unleashed verbal attack on BJP government’s proposal of ‘One Nation, One Election’ to be held from 2034. The bill for the same is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today and then it will be sent for a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) for wider consultation.

Gaurav Gogi said that the proposed bill is an attack on the spirit of Constitution of India as well as the democratic rights of citizens.

“Congress and the INDIA Bloc will vehemently oppose the bill”—Gogoi said to media today.

Gogoi said that the bill clearly portrays the mentality of the BJP and alleges that the saffron party wants to snatch away the neutrality of elections in the country. “We will not let this happen. We have always vowed that neutrality in elections be upheld”—Gogoi said.

Gogoi also reiterated that the neutrality of the ECI (Election Commission of India), the preparation of voter list, voter turn outs are in question at this moment.

“The One Election One nation bill is a blatant effort of deviation from these burning questions”—he said.

“It is a delusion of BJP that by Modiji’s influence in elections, they will win each and every election in this country.

Modi magic will not work in coming times whether it is general election, assembly election or MCD elelection”—Gaurav Gogoi said reiterating that the opposition will fight against the BJP tactics to put constitution and democracy in danger.