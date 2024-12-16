Congress High Command Takes Tough Stance Against Fan Clubs in Assam

In a significant move, the Congress high command has decided to take strict action against the fan club culture in Assam. As per the new directive, fan clubs of Congress leaders like Gaurav Gogoi and Bhupen Bora will be shut down.

The Congress leadership has emphasized that only fan clubs dedicated to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi will be permitted within the party.

A crucial decision was made during the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) meeting of the party, which resolved that any Congress member holding a fan club title will be relieved from their position within the party.

This decision is set to be officially announced by the Pradesh Congress soon.

Earlier on Sunday, the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Congress Party had concluded its meeting, making several important decisions that are set to shape the party's future in Assam.

Among the major resolutions:

1. No Direct Ticket Distribution: Going forward, no leader will have the authority to distribute tickets at will. MPs and MLAs wishing to recommend a candidate must submit a written application, and they will be held accountable for the victory or defeat of their recommended candidates.

2. Formation of Political Strategy Committee: A new political strategy committee will be formed in each district, focusing on strengthening the party's structure and outreach.

3. Youth Representation in Panchayat Elections: In the upcoming Panchayat elections, 50% of the tickets will be allocated to candidates under the age of 40, ensuring greater youth participation.

4. Meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge: All PAC members will soon travel to Delhi to meet with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, where the party’s strategy for the 2026 Assam assembly elections will be finalized.

5. Alliances for Panchayat and Council Elections: In the Panchayat and Council elections, district Congress committees will independently decide on forming alliances with BJP opposition parties at the local level.