'Adani' vs 'Soros-Sonia': Opposition-Govt. Lock Horns Over Adani Issue

Who stands where in the fight over Adani? This question appears pertinent as the INDIA Bloc appears stubborn not to spare a single day of the parliament session without raising it. In contrast, the ruling NDA has shown arrogance in not letting the issue be discussed.

As the opposition continued their protest against the ruling government on Thursday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh staged a counter-protest holding Sonia Gandhi and George Soros. Singh accused the Congress leadership of colluding with the Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist.

The opposition MPs held placards outside the parliament reading, “We will not allow the selling of the country”. RJD MP Manoj Jh

accused the Centre of suppressing the opposition and not allowing them to raise issues inside the house.

“In a democracy, the opposition and ruling party both play their roles in the smooth functioning of Parliament. But the ruling party is not allowing us to raise issues inside the parliament that's why we have to protest in the parliament premises,” Jha told ANI.

Recently elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the protests. The opposition MPs had also protested on the parliament premises on Wednesday handing out roses and Indian flags to NDA MPs.

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Over Congress-Soros

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday after BJP’s demand for a discussion on the alleged links between Congress and George Soros. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the INDIA bloc parties over their no-confidence motion against Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda brought up Congress-Soros links demanding a discussion as it is a matter of India’s sovereignty and security. Nadda alleged that the INDIA bloc’s move against Dhankhar was to deviate from the issue.

He said, “In the last two days we have been raising the issue of the connection between George Soros and the senior leadership of the Congress. What is the relation between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros? This is a matter of the nation's internal and external security. This is also a matter of India's sovereignty. This is the question of the sovereignty of the country and the major opposition party and the relationship between George Soros should be discussed.”