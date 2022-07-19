Gautam Adani Becomes World's 4th Richest, Overtakes Bill Gates

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has risen on the Forbes list of world’s richest to take the fourth spot, surpassing Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a net worth of over $114 billion.

This comes after Gates announced last week that he would be donating $20 billion to his non-profit organization.

Following the donation, Gates slipped one spot to be on fifth on the Forbes list with an estimated worth of $102 billion.

“I hope by giving more, we can mitigate some of the suffering people are facing right now and help fulfill the foundation’s vision to give every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life,” Gates had said in a statement.

He further wrote in his personal blog, “Through Breakthrough Energy, I will continue to invest and give money to address climate change. Overall I expect that the work in these areas will make money, which will also go to the foundation. I will move down and eventually off of the list of the world’s richest people.”