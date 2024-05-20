"...Get Mental Health Checked At Mohalla Clinic": Delhi AAP Leader Slams Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should get his mental health checked at a mohalla clinic in Delhi, said AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah when courted by reporters on Monday.
Shah laughed off Himanta Biswa Sarma's apparent remark that if voted to power, the BJP will set up superspeciality hospitals in place of mohalla clinics, saying that the Assam Chief Minister should come down to the ground and understand the work done for which the people of Delhi voted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into power for a second time.
"He [Sarma] should spend more on the ground and visit a mohalla clinic to get his mental health and any other issue checked. Then he will understand the work done by us for which people voted for AAP the second time," Shah said.
Addressing reporters today, the AAP spokesperson targetted the Assam Chief Minister calling him the first person in the country to get cleaned by passing through BJP's "washing machine".
He said, "Whenever Himanta Biswa Sarma talks about corruption, I pity him and I also laugh a little. He is the first person to go through BJP's washing machine. He may not remember, but in 2015, Amit Shah issued booklets to declare Himanta the most corrupt politician in India. A week later when he joined BJP, he was clean, and then he became a Chief Minister in a few years."
"Following his example, so many leaders joined the BJP - like Modiji says - won't allow any corrupt leaders in the country, instead he made everyone join BJP," said Jasmine Shah.
Hitting out at Himanta further, he said, "Another thing I feel pity about is what he talks about outside Assam. Does he talk about the work done in Assam? No. And how will he? Under him, 8,000 schools shut down. When he comes to Delhi, he should watch our government schools, swimming pool, gymnasium, library, labs, etc., he will be shocked."
"He cannot talk about schools or hospitals constructed," Shah said suggesting that no work was done in Assam by Sarma. "I have been in Guwahati and Dibrugarh and there has been no work done for the people. Is electricity free in Assam? He cannot provide 24-hours power connectivity in the capital city yet price hikes happen every year," the AAP spokesperson said adding, "He should learn with humility from the Delhi CM and apply that in Assam."
Asked about BJP's campaigning and his opinion on who will win in Delhi and across the nation, Jasmine Shah said, "Kejriwal is out for only 20 days to campaign and out of fear every BJP chief minister is out on the streets campaigning and distributing pamphlets. They know that people of Delhi will vote for INDIA alliance and AAP."