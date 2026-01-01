Gig Workers Strike Nationwide Over Falling Pay, Unsafe Conditions, and Penalties

A nationwide strike by gig workers on New Year’s Eve protesting low pay and lack of social security benefits drew a mixed response from delivery personnel, even as app-based platforms offered festive bonuses to mitigate service delays and manpower shortages. While most customers were unaware of the strike, several orders faced significant delays.

Anticipating a surge in demand during one of the busiest days for food and grocery deliveries, platforms including Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto raised per-order pay for delivery partners. “Platforms that usually pay Rs 5–10 per order are today offering incentives in the range of Rs 110–150 per order,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, which is leading the protest alongside the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers. Aggregators also waived penalties for order denials and cancellations.

Despite the incentives, some workers refused to relent. Siddhesh Patil (name changed), said that while platforms flooded them with New Year’s Eve offers of ‘double earnings’ and other bonuses, the targets were practically unachievable. Workers participating in the strike also risked punitive action, including ID blocking, by the platforms.

“On busy festival days like December 31, restaurants are so packed that many online orders cannot be processed quickly,” Patil explained. Even with incentives like Rs 90 extra per order during peak hours, meeting target payouts remained difficult. He added that while he usually completes 20 orders a day, last New Year’s Eve he managed only 15.

Zomato had earlier sent a letter assuring workers that “no delivery partner will face any obstruction while delivering orders” and promised on-field assistance and safety support, even encouraging them to contact police in case of disruptions. Union leaders see this as acknowledgment of growing worker resistance. “We are urging gig workers not to be swayed by temporary higher pay. These measures do not address long-standing issues like pay cuts, unsafe work pressure, and arbitrary policies,” Salauddin said.

The strike highlights broader concerns of gig workers over 10-minute delivery models that contribute to accidents, injuries, and mental stress, as well as arbitrary incentive structures, penalties, ID blocking, and falling per-order payouts.

To avoid disruptions amid the standoff, many restaurants relied on their own apps and in-house delivery fleets. “We have focused on our Wow Eats app and sent mass emails to customers to promote direct ordering on New Year’s Eve,” said Sagar Daryani, co-founder & CEO of Wow! Momo Foods. Kolkata-based Chowman also encouraged customers to order via its app to ensure smooth delivery despite potential shortages, while some restaurants partnered with delivery firms like Shadowfax and Rapido, whose riders were not part of the strike.

