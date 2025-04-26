Social Media Posts Supporting Pakistan Will Face NSA Charges: Assam CM

Amid nationwide outrage over the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday issued a stern warning against any social media activity deemed "anti-national," announcing the arrest of a youth from Hajo town in Kamrup district for allegedly posting pro-Pakistan content online.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, CM Sarma said the state government is closely monitoring social media platforms and will invoke the National Security Act (NSA) against individuals who express support for Pakistan—either directly or indirectly.

"A youth has also been arrested from Hajo this morning. We are investigating the posts, and we will take action against those which are anti-national. Whoever supports Pakistan directly or indirectly, we will apply NSA against them. We will take strict action," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister's statement came shortly after releasing the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Panchayat elections in Assam. The manifesto was unveiled at the party headquarters in Guwahati in the presence of Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia.

The Panchayat elections in Assam are set to take place in two phases, on May 2 and May 7, with vote counting scheduled for May 11.

This development comes in the backdrop of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where militants opened fire on tourists at Baisaran meadow. The brutal assault claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali citizen, and left many others injured.

As grief grips the nation, the Indian government has escalated its countermeasures against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism. One of the most significant responses came on April 23, when the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

The high-level CCS meeting was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, signaling the gravity of the situation and the government's firm stance on national security.

