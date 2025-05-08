Govt Orders OTT Platforms to Remove All Pakistani Content

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has issued a directive to all over-the-top (OTT) platforms and digital intermediaries operating in India, instructing them to immediately discontinue all forms of media content originating from Pakistan.

Advertisment

The advisory, issued on Thursday, applies to web series, films, songs, podcasts, and all other streaming media content—whether subscription-based or freely accessible. The government’s directive encompasses platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, JioCinema, and others.

“In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect,” the ministry stated.

In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or… pic.twitter.com/8yjP6ULNEU — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

The move comes in the wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Subsequent cross-border shelling at the Line of Control has further strained bilateral relations, prompting stronger cultural and digital disengagement measures.

In addition to the content ban, Indian digital platforms have already begun limiting access to the social media profiles of Pakistani public figures. Verified accounts of Pakistani actors, singers, and influencers have become inaccessible to Indian users on platforms such as Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

For years, Pakistani content has enjoyed a growing, albeit niche, audience in India. Television dramas such as Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar had found a platform on services like ZEE5, while critically acclaimed films like Bol, Khuda Kay Liye, Cake, and Laal Kabootar were accessible via YouTube and Prime Video.

Pakistani music has also maintained a substantial following across Indian listeners. Artists like Atif Aslam, Abida Parveen, Ali Sethi, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have been widely streamed on platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music. Notably, Coke Studio Pakistan, revered for its blend of classical and contemporary music, enjoys a particularly devoted fanbase in India.