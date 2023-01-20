Govt Vehicles Older Than 15 Years To Be Scrapped, Deregistered

All vehicles owned by the central and state governments in India including the buses owned by the transport corporations and public sector undertakings older than 15 years will be de-registered and scrapped starting April 1, 2023, a notice from the Road Transport and Highways ministry informed.

However, the rule will not be applicable for special purpose vehicles like armoured and other specialized vehicles used in defence of the nation and maintaining law and order and internal security, the notification mentioned.

It read, “Disposal of such vehicles shall, after the expiry of the fifteen years from the date of initial registration of the vehicle, (should) be ensured through the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility set up in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021.”

The policy will provide for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles and 15 years for commercial vehicles which had been announced in the Union budget 2021-22.