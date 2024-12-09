"Modi-Adani Bhai Bhai", INDIA Bloc MPs Protest in Parliament House

Members of the INDIA bloc staged a protest inside the Parliament House complex on Monday, demanding a joint parliamentary probe (JPC) into the ongoing Adani issue.

The protest was led by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with MPs from various opposition parties.

The MPs gathered outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament, raising slogans such as "Modi, Adani ek hain" (Modi and Adani are the same) and "We want justice."

MPs from the Left, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), RJD, and NCP participated in the protest, demanding a thorough investigation into the Adani Group and a discussion on the matter in Parliament.

The protest took place in front of the Samvidhan Sadan, as per an advisory from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which prohibited protests on the steps leading to Parliament.

This protest is part of the ongoing opposition push for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, especially following the indictment of Adani Group officials in a US court. Opposition MPs have been raising the issue consistently since the start of the winter session, intensifying calls for accountability and transparency.