Gujrat: Seven Earthquakes Strike Rajkot in 11 Hours, Residents Flee Homes in Panic

Multiple earthquakes struck parts of the Rajkot district on Friday morning, causing widespread panic among residents of Jetpur, Dhoraji, Upleta, and surrounding areas. People reported feeling a series of tremors in quick succession, with as many as seven quakes occurring between 6:19 am and 8:34 am, prompting many to rush out of their homes and seek safety in open spaces.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR), the most intense tremor, registering magnitude 3.8, struck at 6:19 am, followed by six smaller tremors ranging between 2.7 and 3.2 magnitudes. On Thursday night, a separate magnitude 3.3 tremor was recorded in the same region at 8:43 pm, highlighting the area’s seismic activity.

Tremor Timeline:

06:19 am – 3.8 magnitude (strongest)

06:56 am – 2.9 magnitude

06:58 am – 3.2 magnitude

07:10 am – 2.9 magnitude

07:13 am – 2.9 magnitude

07:33 am – 2.7 magnitude

08:34 am – tremor felt (magnitude unreported)

The ISR report notes that theepicentres of these quakes were concentrated 27–30 km east-northeast (ENE) of Upleta, with depths ranging from 6.1 km to 13.6 km.

While the repeated tremors triggered panic, authorities confirmed no casualties or property damage had been reported so far. Local administration and disaster response teams remain on alert and are actively monitoring the situation to ensure public safety.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious, stay away from tall structures, and take necessary precautions in case of further tremors.

