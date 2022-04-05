HAL Hands Over Gaganyaan Hardware To ISRO

The first set of hardware for Gaganyaan, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were handed over to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during the inauguration of HAL’s PS2/GS2 stage integration facility in Bengaluru on Monday.
During the event, HAL also handed over 150th Make Satellite Bust Shelter, reported ANI.
Chairman of ISRO, S Somanath said, “HAL has and will continue to play a significant role in India's current and future space program including the Gaganyaan manned mission to space, given the skills and knowledge base within the company.”
An official statement from ISRO read, “He identified indigenisation and cost reduction as major challenges in space missions and said apart from HAL private players will have a role in achieving these goals.”
Speaking at the event, HAL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) R Madhavan said, “HAL is well poised to play a bigger role in the integration activities related to the launch vehicles.” He also recalled HAL’s long association with ISRO for over 40 years.
Madhavan added, “We will continue to be a reliable partner of ISRO with dedication, devotion, and zeal.”
Notably, the PS2 stage is the second stage of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in which earth storable propellants are used for propulsion.