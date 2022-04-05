HAL Hands Over Gaganyaan Hardware To ISRO

The first set of hardware for Gaganyaan, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were handed over to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) during the inauguration of HAL’s PS2/GS2 stage integration facility in Bengaluru on Monday.

During the event, HAL also handed over 150th Make Satellite Bust Shelter, reported ANI.

Chairman of ISRO, S Somanath said, “HAL has and will continue to play a significant role in India's current and future space program including the Gaganyaan manned mission to space, given the skills and knowledge base within the company.”