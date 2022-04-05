Uttar Pradesh: Bus Overturns On National Highway Killing 3

Three people were killed and 30 others were injured as a double-decker bus overturned on the Lucknow – Gorakhpur national highway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 7 am in the morning when a Basti and Siddharthnagar bound private bus coming from Delhi overturned on the highway near Mumtaz Nagar area under Cantonment police station. The bus was reportedly speeding and turned over while trying to overtake another vehicle.

The injured people were rushed to the Faizabad District hospital. While 12 were admitted having sustained serious injuries, the rest were discharged after first-aid, informed police.