Uttar Pradesh: Bus Overturns On National Highway Killing 3

The bus was reportedly speeding and turned over while trying to overtake another vehicle.
Bus accident in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the death of three | REPRESENTATIVE
Three people were killed and 30 others were injured as a double-decker bus overturned on the Lucknow – Gorakhpur national highway in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 7 am in the morning when a Basti and Siddharthnagar bound private bus coming from Delhi overturned on the highway near Mumtaz Nagar area under Cantonment police station. The bus was reportedly speeding and turned over while trying to overtake another vehicle.

The injured people were rushed to the Faizabad District hospital. While 12 were admitted having sustained serious injuries, the rest were discharged after first-aid, informed police.

One of the deceased has been identified as Ramesh, aged 35. The other two remain unidentified. The SHO of Cantonment Police station, Arun Pratap Singh said that efforts were on to identify them

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He further directed the speedy relief and rescue efforts by sending District Magistrate and SSP to the site of the accident.

