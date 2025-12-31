Health Services Reach Remote Tribal Areas as CM Flags Off 57 Mobile Medical Units

In a major boost to healthcare delivery in remote and forested tribal regions, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday flagged off 57 Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) vehicles at Nava Raipur. The initiative, launched under the Prime Minister’s Tribal Justice Mega Mission PM JANMAN, aims to take essential health services directly to people living in the most inaccessible areas of the state.

The deployment of these mobile units will ensure regular healthcare access to more than 2,100 villages and habitations across 18 districts, benefiting over two lakh members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs). The programme addresses long-standing challenges faced by tribal communities who often struggle to reach hospitals due to difficult terrain and a lack of transport.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sai said that families living in hilly and remote areas will now receive treatment and diagnostic services within their own villages. He described the initiative as a strong foundation for “holistic participation and health security” of tribal communities.

“This is a proud moment for Chhattisgarh. Out of our three-crore population, around 2.3 lakh people from special backward tribal groups reside in 18 districts across 2,100 habitations. These fully equipped mobile medical units will prove to be a boon for them,” the Chief Minister said.

Each Mobile Medical Unit is staffed with a doctor, nurse, laboratory technician, pharmacist and local health volunteers. The units are equipped to provide 25 types of diagnostic tests and 106 essential medicines free of cost. Regular health camps will be organised every 15 days, while serious patients will be referred to nearby health institutions when required.

Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said the initiative reflects the commitment of the state and central leadership towards the upliftment of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the mobile units would help fulfil the vision of reaching healthcare services to the last mile in dense forests and remote regions.

Health Secretary Amit Kataria informed that PM JANMAN was launched on November 15, 2023, to ensure social and economic upliftment of PVTGs by delivering basic facilities directly to their habitations. He added that besides infrastructure, the focus is also on ensuring the availability of skilled and sensitive healthcare personnel. The MMUs will play a key role in early detection and prevention of diseases such as tuberculosis, malaria, anaemia and malnutrition.

Earlier, due to limited resources and logistical challenges, regular healthcare services could not reach many remote tribal areas. With the introduction of new vehicles and trained manpower, the state government expects uninterrupted delivery of healthcare, significantly improving health outcomes in some of the most underserved regions of Chhattisgarh.