Heavy Police Deployment In Delhi As Stones Pelted During Procession

Heavy deployment of forces was done by Delhi Police following incidents of stone pelting in the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday during a ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession.
Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession and stones were pelted in the area, according to police. Injuries were sustained by some including police personnel during the stone pelting.
Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was quoted by ANI as saying, “The situation is under control. We have deployed additional force where the incident took place.”
He said that there was a special deployment of police in sensitive areas across Delhi.
Asthana said, “Two policemen were injured in this clash ...we will take strict action against culprits.”
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has called for peace to be upheld.
Kejriwal said, “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace as the country can not progress without it. Central government has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital. Appeal to people to maintain peace.”
Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak said, “The situation is under control. We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appeal to everyone to maintain peace.”
Union home minister Amit Shah also spoke to the two top Delhi cops over the incident. He reportedly asked them to maintain law and order.