Heavy Police Deployment In Delhi As Stones Pelted During Procession

Heavy deployment of forces was done by Delhi Police following incidents of stone pelting in the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital on Saturday during a ‘Shobha Yatra’ procession.

Clashes broke out between two communities during the procession and stones were pelted in the area, according to police. Injuries were sustained by some including police personnel during the stone pelting.

Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana was quoted by ANI as saying, “The situation is under control. We have deployed additional force where the incident took place.”

He said that there was a special deployment of police in sensitive areas across Delhi.

Asthana said, “Two policemen were injured in this clash ...we will take strict action against culprits.”