Heavy Snowfall Strands 300+ Vehicles in Sikkim, Army Launches Rescue Ops

A sudden spell of heavy snowfall in Sikkim on Tuesday left hundreds of tourists stranded along the Nathula Pass–Tsomgo (Changu) Lake route, prompting a large-scale rescue effort by the Indian Army.

Around 324 vehicles, including several tourist cars, were stuck near the 15 Mile stretch while returning from Nathula Pass and Changu Lake. The snowfall intensified unexpectedly, trapping vehicles mid-route. Earlier in the day, authorities had issued 540 travel permits, but only 216 vehicles managed to make it back before weather conditions worsened.

As snow rapidly covered the Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (JNM) road between Milestone 13 and Milestone 17 in East Sikkim’s Gangtok district, Army personnel rushed to assist those stranded. Nearly 200 to 250 vehicles and an estimated 700 to 800 tourists were safely escorted out of the affected stretch.

Stranded visitors were provided temporary shelter at the Army camp at 15 Mile. Food, warm clothing and medical assistance were arranged as temperatures dipped sharply. Snow-clearing machines and manpower have been deployed to restore road connectivity at the earliest.

Officials said the situation is under close watch, with coordinated efforts underway between the Army and local authorities to ensure the safety of tourists and residents.

This is not the first such incident in recent days. On February 23, troops of the Trishakti Corps rescued 46 tourists stranded in sub-zero temperatures in East Sikkim. More than 150 tourist vehicles were also guided to safer locations during that operation.

Nathula Pass and Tsomgo Lake remain among Sikkim’s most visited tourist spots, especially during the winter season when snow transforms the region into a scenic attraction, though sudden weather changes continue to pose challenges.

