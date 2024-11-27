Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Controversy: Allahabad HC Asks Government to Decide on Plea

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Indian Parliament Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship is challenged. The Allahabad HC on Monday (25th November) asked the Union Home Ministry to decide on a representation filed over Gandhi’s Indian citizenship at the HC.

Advertisment

A Bench comprised of Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Subhash Vidyarthi directed the government that it should inform the Court about the outcome of the representations on December 19, the next day of the hearing.

One S Vignesh Shishir had approached the Allahabad HC to know about his representations before the Union Home Ministry’s competent authority, where he challenged Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship and sought a CBI enquiry.

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General of India SB Pandey told the court that the plea has been received by the Centre and is currently under process.

In his plea seeking a CBI enquiry into the matter of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship, Vignesh Shishir referred to VSS Sarma mentioning that Sarma sought details about Gandhi’s citizenship from the British Government in 2022.

The petitioner added that Sarma shared with him confidential emails from UK government which indicate that Gandhi holds a British citizenship. However, the plea adds that due to data protection laws UK authorities declined to reveal complete information without a signed letter of authority from Gandhi.

In July, the HC allowed Shishir filed a similar petition challenging Rahul Gandhi’s election to Lok Sabha alleging him as a British Citizen. The HC allowed him to withdraw the PIL and it was dismissed. Now, Shishir has moved to the HC again seeking an outcome on his representations to the Union Home MInistry

A similar plea regarding Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship is before the Delhi High Court that was submitted by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

The Delhi High Court indicated that it would hear the matter only after knowing the status of the plea before the Allahabad High Court.