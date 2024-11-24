Hemant Soren To Be Sworn In As Jharkhand Chief Minister On Nov 28

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren is set to take the oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand on November 28, following the party's decisive victory in the recent assembly elections. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Soren confirmed, "On 28 November the oath ceremony of the new government will take place."

Soren tendered his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Santosh Gangwar at the Raj Bhawan and formally staked a claim to form the new government. He stated, "Today we have started the procedure to form the (INDIA) alliance government and in that series, we have staked a claim to form Government in front of the Governor. I also tendered my resignation to him...Congress and the RJD in charge were also present here...On 28 November the oath ceremony will take place."

Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay confirmed Soren's unanimous selection as the leader of the INDIA bloc in the state assembly. "All the party workers and leaders extended their support and Hemant Soren was chosen as leader of Jharkhand Assembly House...tentative date (for oath taking) is 28th," he remarked.

The JMM-led INDIA bloc secured a commanding victory in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, winning 56 seats. The JMM itself claimed 34 seats, while its allies contributed significantly—Congress won 16 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured four seats, and the CPI-ML added two. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), on the other hand, managed to win only 24 seats. Of these, the BJP won 21, with its allies—the AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U—securing one seat each. Additionally, the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a smaller party, won a single seat with its leader, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency.

The elections, conducted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, reaffirmed the JMM-led alliance’s hold on the state.

