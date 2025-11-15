Here Are the Updates on Last Night’s Kashmir Blast and Its Aftermath

An accidental blast at the Nowgam police station on the city outskirts late Friday night injured at least eight personnel who were collecting samples from a large cache of explosives linked to the so-called 'white-collar' terror module, officials said.
Authorities said the blast occurred while the explosives, brought from Faridabad in Haryana, were being handled. The material was part of 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of the arrested doctor, Muzammil Ganaie. Ambulance and police sirens rang out as the injured were rushed to the hospital.
Small, successive explosions hampered immediate rescue operations by the bomb disposal squad. It remains unclear whether the entire 360 kg was stored at the Nowgam police station, where the primary terror module case was registered.
Horrifying visuals from Srinagar as a blast-like sound was heard near Nowgam railway station.
The conspiracy surfaced after posters threatening police and security forces appeared on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October. The Srinagar police registered a case on October 19 and formed a dedicated investigation team.
Investigators, using a meticulous frame-by-frame analysis of CCTV footage, identified the first three suspects: Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid. All three had previous cases of stone-pelting and were seen pasting the threatening posters.
Their interrogation led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam from Shopian, who supplied the posters and is believed to have radicalised the doctors via his access to the medical community.
The investigation later traced the terror module to Al Falah University in Faridabad, resulting in the arrests of Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed. Authorities also seized a massive cache of chemicals, including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulphur.
Officials believe the module was orchestrated by a core trio of doctors: Muzammil Ganaie (arrested), Umar Nabi (driver of the car that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10), and Muzzaffar Rather (absconding).
The role of the eighth arrested individual, Dr Adeel Rather, brother of the absconding Muzzaffar Rather, from whom an AK-56 rifle was recovered, remains under investigation.
