Delhi Blast: Police Say Eight-Member Terror Plot To Hit Four Cities Foiled

The deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed 12 lives and left the country in shock, is now being linked to a much larger terror conspiracy. Police investigations have revealed that around eight people were allegedly planning coordinated attacks across multiple cities, working in pairs to target different locations.

The plot, if executed, could have been catastrophic.

Police said that the suspects had raised about Rs 20 lakh for their operations. Part of this money was reportedly used to buy over 20 quintals of fertiliser, a key ingredient that can be used to make explosives. Investigators also found that Dr Umar Un Nabi, one of the accused, had created a small, secret chat group to coordinate their activities safely.

Among those under investigation is Dr Muzammil, who, according to the police, became associated with Ansar Gazwat-Ul-Hind, an offshoot of ISIS, between 2021 and 2022. He was reportedly introduced to the network by an associate named Irfan, also known as Maulvi. Weapons recovered over the past two years are believed to have been collected in preparation for forming an independent terror cell.

Delhi Police have now officially confirmed that Dr Umar was driving the car at the time of the blast. Forensic DNA tests matched his sample with his mother’s, conclusively establishing his identity. Police said that after the explosion, Umar’s leg was found trapped between the steering wheel and the accelerator, confirming he was at the wheel.

The revelation is a major breakthrough for investigators. They are now working to trace the source of the explosives, identify anyone who may have helped the accused, and uncover whether the incident was part of a wider terror network. CCTV footage, call records, and materials recovered from the car are being thoroughly analysed to build a clearer picture of the plot.

Police teams from the Delhi Special Cell, along with central agencies, are conducting searches across Delhi and neighbouring states to track down possible accomplices.

