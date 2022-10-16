Highlights of #TheConclave2022, Interactive Sessions with Known Personalities

The Conclave 2022, a two-day program, organised under the aegis of Pratidin Media Network in association with Dalmia Cements at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantonment in New Delhi concluded on Sunday.

The Conclave was inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh where he termed North-East as the arm of India which was ignored for a long time after independence. He asserted that the progress of the North-East has been one of the major focus areas of the Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since the beginning as the region is crucial for the economic, social, political and strategic development of the country.

He further highlighted the law and order situation in the region and said, “Our greatest achievement in the last 8 and half years has been the restoration of peace & prosperity in the Northeastern states. Since 2014, there has been about 80-90% reduction in violence incidents in almost every state of the North-East. Most of the extremist organisations have either been rooted out or have surrendered and joined the mainstream. AFSPA has been removed from 80 per cent of the areas. This was made possible as now there is peace, stability and durability in the region.”

However, during the first interactive session at the Conclave on ‘Regionalism vis a vis Nationalism’, APCC President Bhupen Borah rejected the facts presented by Union Minister Rajnath Singh about the prevailing law and order situation in the Northeast. He said that more than 200 youths joined ULFA recently. Insurgency has not ended in the Northeast, he added.

Meanwhile, at the same session, Chief Advisor of AASU Samujjal Bhattacharya said that Assam and Northeast never received the respect it deserved.

He said, “Martyrs Piyoli Phukan, Maniram Dewan and Kanaklata Barua remain lesser known figures of the Indian independence struggle and is important that people know about their contributions.”

During the second interactive session on ‘Tea Industry and Challenges faced by it in Assam,’ AERC Chairman Kumar Sanjay Krishna said that productivity, quality, brand creation, creating a market for export and mechanization are the main factors for the improvement of the tea industry.

While former Chairman of Tea Board of India Prabhat Bezbaruah said that the packaging and quality of tea is important for the industry to flourish.

However, AATSA President Dhiraj Gowala said that mismanagement, climate change, etc. are the main reasons for the downfall of tea industry in Assam.

He said, “There is no special policy for tea companies. The government and tea board also has not promoted tea. When a company is at loss there is no one to invest on it.”

The third session of the conclave discussed about boosting tourism in Northeast.

Travel entrepreneur Jahnabi Phookan spoke about how the Northeast is lagging behind as compared to famous tourist destinations elsewhere in India.

Diplomatic Travel Point Private Limited Director PP Khanna said, stated that people are more inclined towards nature after the Covid-19 pandemic and are also started to stay away from crowded places.

He said, “There is lot of potential in the northeast but we lack behind in promotion. There is a lot of diversity in dance, music, culture, which we just need to promote. We must promote unexplored destinations in the northeast.”

Khanna said that the demography of the Northeast hampers in flourishing tourism.

Khanna said, “Need for connectivity is important in the NE. But construction of roads, airports, etc. is difficult due to its terrain. However, all things take time. We are moving in the right direction.”

The fourth session stressed on the development and industrialization affecting the climate of the region to which Chairman of CII North Bengal Pradeep Purohit said climate change is a phenomenon which is taking place since long and will keep on going.

He said, “In order to reduce the climatic change from industries, we need to work on waste management and focus on recycle and reuse of item.”

Meanwhile, IIT Guwahati Professor Arup Sarma had stressed on the carbon footprint and climate change affecting the state hugely.

He said, “Sustainability has to be kept in mind and carbon footprint also should be kept in check.”

Gauhati University Professor Dr Bhagawat Pran Duarah said that as the humans are working against nature so the nature is retaliating.

He said, “There is a disparity in distribution of rewards of exploitation as someone, for example, faces dislocation and problems due to construction of dams while others reaps rewards from it.”

The first day of the conclave ended with a session with Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

During the session he said, “In 2016, there were only five national waterways, but now there are 11. We have many plans to work on as directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These include works on green shipping and green port.

Minister Sonowal answering a query on whether there are plans for the development of these waterways in Assam, “We are not in the planning phase. We are in execution phase. Brahmaputra River is boon for the Northeast. A ship-repairing centre will be constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited at Pandu in Guwahati. Ships from Northeast had to go to Kolkata for repairing which took six months. Now, a shipway will be built at Pandu which will reduce time considerably.”

The ports and shipping minister also said that India’s largest river bridge from Varanasi to Bogibeel which is around 4,000 kms long is coming up. International cruise terminal is also coming up at four spots.