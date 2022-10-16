Two More Cement Plants to Come Up in Assam to Generate Jobs: Mahendra Singhi at #TheConclave2022

The final session of the two-day Conclave began with the topic “Investment, Jobs & 4 Lakh crore economy of Assam” where MD and CEO of Dalmia Cements, Mahendra Singhi said that it was fortunate to have entered the market in Assam and the company is planning to set up two more cement plants in the state which may help to generate employment.

He said, “In the past, there were obstructions but now they have turned into opportunities. After PM Modi’s call to look east and then look Northeast, there has been visible change.”

The panelists in this session along with Mahendra Singhi included Samir Sinha, Principal Secretary to CM, Govt of Assam, Larsing Sawyan, Managing Director of Centre Point Group Enterprise, and Pallav Bagaria, Director of Sapient Wealth Advisors.

The session was moderated by Chairman and Managing Director of Sadin-Pratidin Group Rishi Baruah.

During the session, Singhi announced plans to invest in the state and said, “We will set up two more cement plants in Assam’s Umrangso and Lanka. These will be at a cost of Rs 2,000 crores and will generate employment and add to the local economy. We also have plans for green cement plants and are looking to Assam to start our green journey. We also have plans to set up solar plants. I ask the state government to be supportive to encourage us to invest more and more in Assam.”

Meanwhile, Larsing Sawyan said that Assam is going through an interesting phase. With an increase in the youth population, appetite for sports has increased. However, he pointed out that sustainability of franchises in the Northeast is a major issue.

Sawyan said, “We do not have enough consumption for sustainability. It now depends on how Guwahati develops in the future as big sporting franchises are supported by major metropolitan cities.”

On the other hand, Pallav Bagaria spoke about environment and willpower.

Bagaria referring to Swami Yogananda Paramahansa ji said that environment is bigger than willpower.