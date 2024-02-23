How to Check Aadhaar Card PAN Card Link Status Online

Check Aadhaar Card PAN Card Link Status: The government mandates the linkage of Aadhaar with PAN under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act. Failing to link Aadhaar with PAN can render the PAN card inoperative. Many individuals might be uncertain about the status of their Aadhaar-PAN linkage. Here's a simplified guide on how to check Aadhaar-PAN card link status online, offline, and via SMS, along with essential information regarding the process and penalties involved.
Method 1: Without Logging into the Income Tax Portal
Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.
Under 'Quick Links,' click on 'Link Aadhaar Status.'
Enter PAN number and Aadhaar number, then click 'View Link Aadhaar Status.'
Method 2: Logging into the Income Tax Portal
Log into the Income Tax e-filing portal.
Navigate to 'Dashboard' or 'My Profile' and select 'Link Aadhaar Status.'
The status will display if Aadhaar is linked or pending validation.
Compose SMS in the format: UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar number> <10-digit PAN number>.
Send it to '567678' or '56161'.
Await response indicating the status of Aadhaar-PAN linkage.
If Aadhaar is not linked with PAN, follow these steps:
Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal.
Click on 'Link Aadhaar' under 'Quick Links.'
Enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers, then validate.
Pay the penalty of Rs. 1,000 and follow the linking process.
No additional documents are needed. You require only your Aadhaar and PAN numbers, along with a registered mobile number for OTP verification.
Ensure details on both PAN and Aadhaar cards match. Rectify any discrepancies by updating information through respective portals.
As of July 2022, a penalty of Rs. 1,000 applies for linking Aadhaar with PAN. Payments can be made through the e-Pay Tax functionality on the Income Tax Filing Portal.
Certain categories such as NRIs, residents of specific states, and individuals aged 80 or above are exempt from linking Aadhaar with PAN.
Maintaining the linkage between Aadhaar and PAN is crucial for taxpayers to avoid penalties and ensure smooth tax transactions. By following these steps and staying informed about deadlines and penalties, individuals can seamlessly manage their PAN cards and comply with regulatory requirements.
Can I still link my PAN with Aadhaar after the deadline?
Yes, you can still link your PAN with Aadhaar after the deadline. However, a penalty of Rs. 1,000 applies, and it's advisable to do so promptly to avoid further complications.
What should I do if my PAN becomes inoperative?
If your PAN becomes inoperative due to non-linkage with Aadhaar, you need to follow a reactivation process. This involves paying the penalty of Rs. 1,000 through the Income Tax e-filing portal and initiating the Aadhaar-PAN linking process.
What are the different status messages for Aadhaar-PAN linkage?
When checking the Aadhaar-PAN linkage status, you may encounter various messages:
"Linked": Indicates that your Aadhaar is successfully linked with your PAN card.
"Not linked": Suggests that your Aadhaar and PAN are not linked, and you need to initiate the linking process.
"Pending validation": Signifies that your request for linking is awaiting approval from UIDAI.
Is it mandatory to pay the penalty before linking Aadhaar with PAN?
Yes, it's mandatory to pay the penalty of Rs. 1,000 before initiating the Aadhaar-PAN linking process. The penalty should be paid through the Income Tax e-filing portal.
Are all individuals required to link Aadhaar with PAN?
While most individuals are mandated to link their Aadhaar with PAN, certain exemptions apply. Exempt categories include NRIs, residents of specific states, and individuals aged 80 or above.
What documents are required to link PAN with Aadhaar?
No additional documents are required for linking PAN with Aadhaar. You only need to provide your Aadhaar number, PAN number, and a registered mobile number for OTP verification.
What should I do in case of a mismatch in details between PAN and Aadhaar cards?
If there's a mismatch in details between your PAN and Aadhaar cards, ensure to rectify it. Update the information through the NSDL portal/PAN centers or UIDAI portal/Aadhaar centers, respectively.
How long does it take for my PAN card to become operative after linking with Aadhaar?
Once you've initiated the Aadhaar-PAN linking process, it generally takes around 30 days for your PAN card to become operative again.
What is the last date to link PAN with Aadhaar?
The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is crucial. If not linked by the deadline, which was 30 June 2023, PAN cards become inoperative from 1 July 2023. However, you can still initiate the linking process after the deadline by paying the penalty.
Can I make multiple payments under minor code 500 to pay the penalty?
No, multiple payments under minor code 500 are not allowed. The penalty of Rs. 1,000 should be paid in a single challan.
Understanding these FAQs can help individuals navigate the process of linking Aadhaar with PAN efficiently, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and avoiding penalties.