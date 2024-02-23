How to Check Aadhaar Card PAN Card Link Status Online

Check Aadhaar Card PAN Card Link Status: The government mandates the linkage of Aadhaar with PAN under Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act. Failing to link Aadhaar with PAN can render the PAN card inoperative. Many individuals might be uncertain about the status of their Aadhaar-PAN linkage. Here's a simplified guide on how to check Aadhaar-PAN card link status online, offline, and via SMS, along with essential information regarding the process and penalties involved.

Checking Aadhaar-PAN Link Status Online

Method 1: Without Logging into the Income Tax Portal Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal. Under 'Quick Links,' click on 'Link Aadhaar Status.' Enter PAN number and Aadhaar number, then click 'View Link Aadhaar Status.'

Method 2: Logging into the Income Tax Portal Log into the Income Tax e-filing portal. Navigate to 'Dashboard' or 'My Profile' and select 'Link Aadhaar Status.' The status will display if Aadhaar is linked or pending validation.



Checking Aadhaar-PAN Link Status via SMS

Compose SMS in the format: UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar number> <10-digit PAN number>. Send it to '567678' or '56161'. Await response indicating the status of Aadhaar-PAN linkage.

How to Link Aadhaar with PAN Online

If Aadhaar is not linked with PAN, follow these steps:

Visit the Income Tax e-filing portal. Click on 'Link Aadhaar' under 'Quick Links.' Enter PAN and Aadhaar numbers, then validate. Pay the penalty of Rs. 1,000 and follow the linking process.

Documents Required for Aadhaar-PAN Linkage

No additional documents are needed. You require only your Aadhaar and PAN numbers, along with a registered mobile number for OTP verification.

Resolving Mismatched Details

Ensure details on both PAN and Aadhaar cards match. Rectify any discrepancies by updating information through respective portals.

Fees for Aadhaar-PAN Linkage

As of July 2022, a penalty of Rs. 1,000 applies for linking Aadhaar with PAN. Payments can be made through the e-Pay Tax functionality on the Income Tax Filing Portal.

Exemptions from Aadhaar-PAN Linkage

Certain categories such as NRIs, residents of specific states, and individuals aged 80 or above are exempt from linking Aadhaar with PAN.

Conclusion

Maintaining the linkage between Aadhaar and PAN is crucial for taxpayers to avoid penalties and ensure smooth tax transactions. By following these steps and staying informed about deadlines and penalties, individuals can seamlessly manage their PAN cards and comply with regulatory requirements.