Human Rights Activist Dipankar Sharma Honored at National Conclave in Delhi

Dipankar Sharma, a prominent human rights activist who has tirelessly worked for over three decades to ensure the rights of railway passengers, was felicitated at the National Conclave for Human Rights Defenders held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The event was organized by the Action Aid Association. Sharma received the honour from Bharat Lal, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Dipankar Sharma's dedicated efforts in addressing critical issues related to public transportation, particularly in safeguarding the rights of railway passengers, were highly lauded on this national platform.

The recognition of Sharma’s relentless work in such a vital sector is a proud moment for all, as it highlights the impact of his contributions to society.