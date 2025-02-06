“Humanity Over Handcuffs”: RaGa Leads Protest Against Deportation of Indians from USA

A strong protest erupted at the Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, over the inhumane treatment of Indians deported from the United States.

The protest highlighted the illegal deportation of Indian citizens, with visuals of them being transported in handcuffs aboard a military plane, sparking nationwide outrage.

The Congress party on Thursday organized a meeting of its Members of Parliament (MPs) at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at 11:45 AM to voice their concerns over the government's silence on the matter.

Rahul Gandhi, along with other Opposition MPs, raised questions regarding the government's failure to address the mistreatment of its citizens abroad.

"This is not just an insult to the deported individuals but to India as a whole," said Gandhi. "While the USA is an important ally, this partnership should not come at the cost of remaining silent on the mistreatment of our citizens."

The protest also criticized the government's inability to provide economic opportunities for its citizens, leading many to seek desperate measures abroad. "The desperation shown by our people, resorting to such extreme measures for survival, points to the failure of the government to create an environment where people feel hopeful about their future in India," Gandhi added.

Opposition leaders have demanded a clear response from the government on this issue, as the growing crisis of unemployment and economic insecurity continues to affect citizens across the country.

