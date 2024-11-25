‘I Haven’t Resigned’: Nana Patole Dismisses Resignation Rumours

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has firmly denied reports of his resignation following the Congress party's dismal performance in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Patole stated, "I am going to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. I have not given my resignation." He also assured that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance remains intact despite the electoral setback.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured a decisive victory with 235 seats in the 288-member Assembly. In contrast, the MVA alliance, which includes the Congress, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), managed to win only 49 seats.

The Congress contested 103 seats but managed to win only 16, marking a significant decline in its performance. Nana Patole, who contested from Sakoli, barely retained his seat, defeating BJP rival Avinash Brahmankar by a slim margin of 208 votes. Patole garnered 96,795 votes against Brahmankar's 96,587 votes. Notably, this was a stark contrast to the 2019 Assembly elections, where Patole had won the Sakoli constituency with a margin of approximately 8,000 votes.

The Mahayuti alliance recorded a landslide victory, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) with 41 seats. On the other hand, the MVA's tally was significantly lower, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) securing 20 seats, the Congress 16, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) 10.

The MVA alliance has accused the BJP of manipulating Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to secure its overwhelming victory. Meanwhile, Patole emphasized that the Congress will act as a vigilant opposition to ensure the Mahayuti government delivers on its election promises.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Patole urged the newly-formed government to immediately implement its flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, which promises to increase the monthly allowance for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced an inquiry into the party’s poor performance in the elections to identify the factors that led to the defeat. Patole reaffirmed the Congress' commitment to rebuilding its position in Maharashtra while holding the Mahayuti accountable to the electorate.

The elections marked a challenging phase for the MVA, as it faces the daunting task of regrouping and strategizing to regain political ground in Maharashtra.