BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra; INDIA Bloc Retains Power in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance registered a landslide victory in Maharashtra, while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc made a triumphant return to power in Jharkhand, as the assembly election results for the two states were declared on Saturday. These polls showcased contrasting political fortunes for the key alliances, reflecting the changing dynamics of Indian politics.

Maharashtra: BJP-Led Mahayuti Sweeps State

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), secured a whopping 235 out of 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant force, winning 132 seats on its own. Speculations are rife about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returning as Chief Minister for a third term.

Celebrating the victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the results as a "message of unity," emphasizing that "ek hain to safe hain" has become the new mantra for the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributed the victory to the "double-engine government" under PM Modi’s leadership, highlighting the people’s endorsement of development and governance.

Despite the Mahayuti's stellar performance, the Congress faced a near-total rout, with party leaders expressing disbelief. Congress leader Nana Patole, eight-time MLA Vijay Thorat, and veteran Prithviraj Chavan were among the prominent losers.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray called the results "incomprehensible," stating he could not believe Maharashtra had turned away from him after his leadership during the pandemic.

In Thane and Palghar districts, the BJP made significant inroads, winning 12 seats, while its ally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, managed eight seats. Meanwhile, the AIMIM narrowly retained the Malegaon Central seat, winning by a razor-thin margin of 162 votes.

Jharkhand: INDIA Bloc Storms Back to Power

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led INDIA bloc secured 56 of the 81 assembly seats, ensuring a decisive return to power. JMM leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren retained his Barhait seat, defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom by over 39,000 votes. Expressing gratitude, Soren said, "We have passed the exam of democracy in Jharkhand. I thank the people of all communities for their support."

Nisat Alam, wife of jailed former minister Alamgir Alam, won the Pakur seat with a record margin of 86,029 votes. Soren also acknowledged the INDIA bloc’s cohesive strategy, which he described as "the victory of the Constitution and the people."

Mixed Fortunes in Bypolls Across States

Apart from the assembly elections, bypoll results for 48 assembly and two parliamentary constituencies across 14 states were also announced.

In Kerala, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by a historic margin of over 4.1 lakh votes, surpassing her brother Rahul Gandhi’s previous margin. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised her as a "strong voice in Parliament."

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrested three assembly seats, while the Congress secured one. The BJP failed to make a mark in the state.

Similarly, in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dominated the bypolls, retaining four seats and wresting one from the BJP.

The BJP continued its stronghold in Rajasthan and Gujarat, winning key seats, including Jhunjhunu and Dausa in Rajasthan and Vav in Gujarat. In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party (NPP) retained Gambegre. Meanwhile, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates won unopposed in Soreng-Chakhung and Namchi-Singhithang.

Political Reactions and Fallout

Prime Minister Modi took a swipe at the INDIA bloc’s poor performance in Maharashtra, accusing them of underestimating the voters’ intelligence. "The people of the country are with the idea of 'Nation First'. Lies and deceit have suffered a crushing defeat," he remarked.

BJP President JP Nadda called the results a "historic endorsement of PM Modi’s leadership."

In contrast, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi acknowledged the INDIA bloc’s success in Jharkhand while admitting Maharashtra’s results were "unexpected." He promised a detailed analysis of the party's performance in the state.

As the counting concluded, the results underscored diverse political narratives across India. While the BJP reinforced its dominance in Maharashtra, the INDIA bloc showcased its resilience in Jharkhand.