Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Resigns Post Poll Debacle

Nana Patole has resigned as the Maharashtra state Congress chief and this is the first casualty after the massive defeat of the MVA (maha Vikas Aghadi) in the state assembly election.

The Congress contested from 103 constituencies and it managed to win a slender 16 seats. Notably, Patole won from the Sakoli seat with a margin of just 208 votes. Patole became the Maharashtra Congress president in 2021 after replacing Balasaheb Thorat.

To his credit, Maharashtra gave a thumping result for Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha election where it won 13 out of 17 seats it contested. Based on this performance, Patole was reportedly bargaining for a higher share of seats for Congress for the assembly election in MVA.

However, Patole’s move erupted a friction among other constituents of the MVA and at a point, Shiv Sena (UBT) even refused to continue talks on seat-sharing if Patole was involved.

Even just a couple of days before the counting, Patole was quoted in media to have remarked that MVA would form the government under the leadership of Congress. Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Sanjay Raut however took exception to Patole’s remark.

Patole’s regime as the state president of Maharashtra Congress ended with unexpected outcomes after the grand old party suffered its worst-ever results in the state. In the previous assembly election, Congress won 44 seats of its own which came to a staggeringly low 16 this time.

