India a Trusted Friend, Strategic Ally: EU Chief von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at bolstering trade and strategic ties between India and the European Union (EU).

On her arrival, von der Leyen posted on X, stating, "Touchdown in Delhi with my team of Commissioners. In an era of conflicts and intense competition, you need trusted friends. For Europe, India is such a friend and a strategic ally. I’ll discuss with PM Narendra Modi how to take our strategic partnership to the next level.” She is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Modi on Friday for discussions.

Von der Leyen commenced her visit by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, where she reflected on his message of "universal peace." Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted her visit as a reaffirmation of shared values. She was welcomed by Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel upon arrival.

A senior MEA official emphasized the significance of the visit, noting, “The entire college of EU Commissioners has come for the first time, signaling positive intent. This will expand bilateral cooperation into new areas.”

Currently, India-EU trade stands at approximately $160 billion. Europe hosts around 50 lakh Indians, with a growing number of Indian professionals choosing to work there. The EU’s ‘Blue Card’ visa scheme, designed for skilled foreign workers, has seen nearly 20% of such visas granted to Indians.

Discussions are expected to cover multiple sectors, including the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA), as well as cooperation in outer space, defence, water management, and renewable energy. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met von der Leyen and later posted on X, stating, “Appreciate her thoughts on re-energising India’s engagement with Europe. The wide-ranging participation of Indian ministers and the EU College of Commissioners during this visit reflects the importance we place on deeper India-EU ties.”

Von der Leyen has already outlined a new strategic agenda for EU-India relations. More than 6,000 European companies currently operate in India, contributing significantly to employment and economic growth. The anticipated FTA is expected to further enhance economic cooperation by improving market access and facilitating investments between the two regions.