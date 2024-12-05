Opposition MPs Protest Over Adani Allegations in Parliament

Opposition Members of Parliament, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, staged a protest at the Parliament premises in the national capital on Wednesday over the Adani issue.

Wearing jackets emblazoned with the slogans "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai," they demanded a discussion on the allegations against the Adani Group.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined the protest, stating, "Modi ji can't get Adani ji investigated because if he does that, he would be getting himself investigated. Modi aur Adani ek hain, do nahi hain, ek hain." His comments aimed to highlight the opposition's stance that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group are closely linked.

Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader and Wayanad MP, was also present during the protest, along with other opposition leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh, who wore similar jackets with the message: "Modi Adani Ek Hai, Adani safe hai."

The opposition's protests have led to disruptions in Parliament proceedings since the start of the Winter Session on November 25. Both Houses have had brief sessions, with frequent adjournments due to the opposition's demand for a discussion on the Adani matter, along with calls for addressing violence in Manipur and Sambhal. The session is scheduled to run until December 20.

The Adani Group has strongly denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against the directors of Adani Green. In a statement, the group described the allegations as baseless and asserted that it would take all necessary legal action to defend itself.

"As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, 'the charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty,'" the statement read.

The BJP has countered the opposition's claims, stating that the law will take its course and criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks targeting Prime Minister Modi. The Adani Group reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance across all its operations. It assured stakeholders, partners, and employees that the company is fully compliant with all laws.