Protests Held In Front Of Pak Embassy In Japan On 26/11 Anniversary

On the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, people gathered in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo to hold protests calling for justice and paid tribute to 166 victims killed by Pakistan-supported terrorists.

Accusing Pakistan of habouring and protecting terrorists, people called for justice and underscored that the key perpetrators, planners and masterminds of the cowardly and inhuman act continue to roam freely in Pakistan.

The protesters called on Pakistani authorities to take action against Lashkar-e-Taiba head Hafiz Saeed. The protesters carried Indian flags and banners which showcased images of Hafiz Saeed and Hisashi Tsuda.

The message on the banner read, "Hafiz Saeed Mastermind 26/11/2008 Mumbai attack." Calling for action against terrorists, people chanted slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai," "We Want Justice" and "26/11 terrorists must be hanged." Protesters also paid homage to a Japanese citizen Hisashi Tsuda, who was one of the victims of a terrorist attack in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a group of Indian Diaspora based in Belgium organized an event at Schuman roundabout in front of the European Commission in Brussels to commemorate the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The event was held under the banner of 'Solidarity Against Terrorism' on Saturday. Despite the bad weather, members of the Indian diaspora participated in the event.