PM Modi Unveils MANAV AI Vision at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the MANAV AI Vision on Thursday at the India AI Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It is a framework designed to guide ethical, inclusive, and accountable artificial intelligence development. Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the initiative, saying it sets humanity on a path toward a "fool-proof future," grounded in morality, accountability, national data sovereignty, accessibility, and lawful systems.

MANAV AI Vision

The MANAV framework stands for Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive Technology, and Valid and Legitimate Systems. PM Modi emphasised that AI must be democratised as a tool for empowerment, especially for the Global South, enabling humans and intelligent systems to co-create, co-work, and co-evolve. He noted that Artificial Intelligence represents a transformative chapter in human history and must serve as a shared resource for global welfare.

Global Leaders Engage

During the summit, PM Modi held discussions with several world leaders, including the Netherlands PM Dick Schoof, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, Greece PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Talks focused on strengthening partnerships in technology, trade, connectivity, semiconductors, green hydrogen, and mega water projects, signalling India’s commitment to global collaboration in strategic sectors.

India’s AI Infrastructure, Startup Support

PM Modi highlighted India’s position as a hub of tech talent and innovation, noting that the country currently offers 38,000 GPUs under its AI Mission, with 24,000 more to be added in the next six months. Through AIKosh (National Dataset Platform), over 7,500 datasets and 270 AI models have been shared as national resources, enabling startups to access world-class computing power at affordable rates.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to embed ethics, transparency, and human values in AI governance. He outlined three key measures for responsible AI: a trusted global data framework, transparent ‘glass box’ safety rules, and integrating human values into AI design and deployment.

Landmark Summit Moments

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, featured a leaders’ plenary session, a CEO roundtable, and a traditional group photograph with global tech executives, including Sundar Pichai (Google & Alphabet CEO), Sam Altman (OpenAI CEO), Alexandr Wang (Meta Chief AI Officer), and Dario Amodei (Anthropic CEO).

The event reinforced India’s vision for a human-centric, ethical, and inclusive AI ecosystem, highlighting the country’s strategic role in shaping the future of global AI governance and technological advancement.