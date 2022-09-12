India Moving Towards Amalgamation Of 3 Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India is rapidly approaching the amalgamation of the three services of the armed forces.
Singh said that the aim is to have common logistic nodes so as to make the resources of one services available to the others seamlessly.
The Union minister was speaking at a seminar on Army logistics in Delhi where he also said that the country has made fast progress in the rail sector with over 9,000 kilometers of lines doubled in the last seven years.
He said that the figure was only around 1,900 kilometers in the five years preceding 2014.
Meanwhile, army chief general Manoj Pande, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar along with NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat were among those who attended the seminar.
In his address at the seminar, Singh spoke on the synergy and fusion needed between the civil and military stakeholders, asserting that the presence of representatives from different sectors of the two sides showed commitment in achieving the goal as India stood on the threshold of an ‘Amrit Kaal’.
He said, “We are rapidly moving towards jointness of the three services,” adding, “our effort is to have common logistic nodes so that resources of one service can be seamlessly made available to other services.”
Further speaking at the event at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, Singh added that logistics was among the fields that benefited most from the jointness.