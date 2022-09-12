India Moving Towards Amalgamation Of 3 Armed Forces: Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India is rapidly approaching the amalgamation of the three services of the armed forces.

Singh said that the aim is to have common logistic nodes so as to make the resources of one services available to the others seamlessly.

The Union minister was speaking at a seminar on Army logistics in Delhi where he also said that the country has made fast progress in the rail sector with over 9,000 kilometers of lines doubled in the last seven years.

He said that the figure was only around 1,900 kilometers in the five years preceding 2014.

Meanwhile, army chief general Manoj Pande, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar along with NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat were among those who attended the seminar.