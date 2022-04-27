India Not "Pale Imitation" Of Western Nations: Jaishankar

As pressure from the west mounts on India to take a strong stand in the Russia – Ukraine crisis, Union minister for foreign affairs, S Jaishankar on Wednesday reaffirmed the Centre’s non-aligned foreign policy.

Jaishankar said that India cannot please other countries by being a “pale imitation” of them.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, a gathering of international leaders in New Delhi, the foreign minister said, “We have to be confident about who we are. I think it's better to engage with the world on the basis of who we are rather than try and please the world by being a pale imitation of what they are.”

He added, “The idea that others define us that you know somewhere we need to get approval from other quarters, I think, that's an era we need to put behind.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishakiar accused European nations of throwing the Afghan civil society under the bus as he took questions from European foreign ministers on India’s position in the Ukraine crisis.

He also questioned Europe’s position when Afghanistan was in a somewhat similar position. He took the occasion to remind European leaders that there were issues of equal importance in other parts of the world as well.