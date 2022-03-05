India raises concern over students stranded in Sumy

In view of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine due to invasions Russia, India has urged governments of both the countries through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create safe corridors to evacuate Indian students stranded in Sumy.

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi has said that the ministry and embassies are in regular touch with the students and have advised them to take safety precautions.

He also said that the ministry is in touch with all interlocutors concerned, including the Red Cross, to identify the exit routes to take out the Indians.

Bagchi in a recent tweet said, “Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students.”

Also Read: India and Bangladesh Holds Talks for Exchange of Commerce

"Exploring all possible mechanisms to evacuate Indian citizens in Sumy, safely & securely. Discussed evacuation & identification of exit routes with all interlocutors including Red Cross," Bagchi tweeted.

At a media briefing, Bagchi also urged both the Ukrainian and Russian sides to put in place a "local ceasefire" for evacuation of Indians from the conflict zones including Kharkiv and Sumy.

He added that the total number of Indians stuck in Ukraine could be roughly in the range of 2,000 to 3,000.

Notably, Sumy is one of the conflict zones in the north-eastern side of war-hit Ukraine which is witnessing intense fighting due to the war.

Also Read: Delhi Customers Hard Hit by Rising Milk Prices