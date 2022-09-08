India Successfully Test Fires 6 QRSAM Missile Systems

India successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system off the coast of Odisha on Thursday.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) mentioned that the flight tests have been conducted as a part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army.

The flight tests were done against high-speed aerial targets to imitate different types of aerial threats to in a bid to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short-range high, altitude maneuvering target, low radar signature with receding and crossing target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession.

The system performance was evaluated under day and night operation scenarios. During the tests, all mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the QRSAM weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including the warhead chain.