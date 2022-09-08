India Successfully Test Fires 6 QRSAM Missile Systems

India successfully completed six flight tests of the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system off the coast of Odisha on Thursday.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) mentioned that the flight tests have been conducted as a part of evaluation trials by the Indian Army.
The flight tests were done against high-speed aerial targets to imitate different types of aerial threats to in a bid to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios including long-range medium altitude, short-range high, altitude maneuvering target, low radar signature with receding and crossing target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession.
The system performance was evaluated under day and night operation scenarios. During the tests, all mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the QRSAM weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including the warhead chain.
The system’s performance has been confirmed from the data captured by a number of Range instruments like Telemetry, Radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR.
The launch event was attended by senior officials of DRDP and the Indian Army.
Moreover, these tests were done in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously developed sub-systems including the missile with indigenous RF seeker, mobile launElectro-Optical Tracking Systemscher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars.
The unique feature of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on a short halt, proven during the mobility trials conducted earlier.