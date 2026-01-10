India to Get V2V Tech for Improved Road Safety by 2026 End: Nitin Gadkari

The Centre is preparing to introduce Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication technology nationwide by the end of 2026, a move aimed at significantly improving road safety and reducing accidents. The system will enable vehicles to communicate directly with each other without relying on a mobile or internet network.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari shared details of the initiative following the annual meeting with State Road Transport Ministers. He said the proposal was discussed during the meeting and implementation would begin soon.

According to the ministry, the V2V system will be particularly effective in preventing collisions involving stationary or parked vehicles struck by fast-moving traffic from behind. It is also expected to help avoid multi-vehicle pileups during dense fog, a frequent cause of serious accidents during winter months in several parts of the country.

Under the system, vehicles will continuously exchange signals and issue real-time alerts to drivers when another vehicle comes dangerously close from any direction. The alerts will function even in near-zero visibility conditions, such as heavy fog.

The technology will operate through a device comparable to a SIM card, which will be installed in vehicles. It will provide 360-degree communication, warning drivers about unsafe distances, approaching vehicles from all sides, and nearby roadside or stationary vehicles.

Gadkari also underlined the importance of enforcing the Bus Body Code, stating that poor bus design has resulted in at least six major accidents in which 135 people lost their lives. He said existing buses will be retrofitted with additional safety features, including fire extinguishers, driver drowsiness detection systems, and emergency hammers for passengers.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar described the V2V initiative as a major step toward improving road safety. He noted that such technology is currently deployed in only a limited number of countries worldwide. According to the ministry, the project is estimated to cost around Rs 5,000 crore.

While consumers will have to bear the cost of the system, pricing details have not yet been disclosed.

The Transport Ministry plans to notify the technology by the end of 2026, after which phased implementation will begin. Initially, the V2V equipment will be mandatory only for new vehicles.

Officials also confirmed that the system will work in coordination with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). While some premium vehicles already use similar safety features based on sensors, these will be aligned with the new V2V framework after its official rollout.

