India U19 Crowned SAFF Champions After Thrilling 4-3 Penalty Win

In a pulsating final at the Golden Jubilee Stadium, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday, May 18, 2025, India U19 edged past Bangladesh U19 4-3 on penalties after a thrilling 1-1 draw in regulation time to successfully defend their SAFF U19 Championship crown.

The match delivered intense action from the outset, with India’s captain Singamayum Shami firing a stunning curling free-kick from over 30 yards in the second minute, putting the Blue Colts ahead early. Despite a strong start, India failed to capitalise on several chances, including a notable solo run by Omang Dodum, saved by Bangladesh goalkeeper Md Ismail Hossain Mahin.

Bangladesh grew into the contest, tightening their defence and creating pressure through set-pieces. Their persistence paid off in the 61st minute when Md Joy Ahamed capitalised on a loose ball following a corner scramble, firing past India’s Suraj Singh Aheibam to level the score for the first time in the tournament.

The remainder of the match was a tense, physical battle with few clear-cut chances, pushing the final to a nerve-wracking penalty shootout. The shootout swung dramatically when India’s Rohen Singh had his second penalty saved by Mahin, giving Bangladesh the upper hand temporarily. However, Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Huda Faysal missed his spot-kick by blasting over the crossbar, shifting momentum back to India.

India’s goalkeeper Suraj Singh Aheibam was decisive in the shootout, saving the crucial penalty from Bangladesh’s Salahuddin Sahed. Captain Shami maintained his composure to slot home the winning penalty, sealing India’s triumph and sending the home crowd into jubilant celebration.

Penalty scorers for Bangladesh included Md Mithu Chowdhury, Md Mursed Ali, and Md Joy Ahamed. For India, Md Arbash, Rishi Singh, Jodric Abranches, and captain Shami converted their penalties.

India U19 Starting XI:

Aheibam Suraj Singh (GK), Jodric Abranches, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Singamayum Shami (C), Omang Dodum (Hemneichung Lunkim 64’), Md Arbash, Chaphamayum Rohen Singh, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Danny Meitei Laishram (Rishi Singh 64’), Sohum Utreja, Prashan Jajo (Yohaan Benjamin 64’).

With this victory, India U19 not only showcased their resilience and skill but also underscored their dominance in South Asian youth football by retaining the prestigious SAFF U19 Championship trophy.

