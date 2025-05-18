IPL 2025: Sudharsan, Gill Blow Away Delhi as GT Storm into Playoffs

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium with a record-breaking partnership as Gujarat Titans (GT) cruised into the IPL 2025 playoffs, hammering Delhi Capitals (DC) by 10 wickets in a one-sided clash on Sunday. The clinical win also confirmed playoff berths for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), sending the playoff race into a frenzy for the remaining spot.

Chasing a daunting 200-run target set up by KL Rahul’s magnificent unbeaten century (112* off 65 balls), the Titans made a mockery of the total as their opening duo stitched an unbroken 205-run stand—the highest partnership of the season. Sudharsan stole the show with a scintillating 108* off just 61 balls, while Gill remained unbeaten on 93* off 53 deliveries. The duo's effort took GT to 18 points and propelled them to the top of the table.

The finishing blow came in style as Sudharsan launched a straight six to seal the victory and raise his second IPL hundred, capping off a flawless chase with 6 balls to spare.

Earlier, it was KL Rahul who had the spotlight in the first innings. The DC skipper delivered a T20 masterclass, anchoring his team to a formidable 199/3 after being invited to bat first. Rahul’s knock, decorated with 14 boundaries and 4 sixes, saw him achieve a personal milestone—becoming the fastest Indian to 8000 T20 runs, surpassing Virat Kohli in fewer innings.

Despite losing opener Prithvi Shaw early, Rahul and Abishek Porel (30 off 19) stitched a crucial 90-run stand for the second wicket to steady the innings. Rahul then accelerated at the death, ensuring DC posted a competitive total.

But GT’s reply was a batting clinic. From the very first over, Gill and Sudharsan exuded class and composure. By the end of the powerplay, they had raced to 59 without loss, laying the perfect foundation for what was to come.

Sudharsan, in particular, toyed with the DC bowling, unleashing a range of shots—none more audacious than a no-look six off Mustafizur Rahman. Gill was elegance personified, reaching his half-century in 33 balls and showing no signs of nerves as the chase neared its end.

Delhi’s bowlers were rendered helpless against the assault. Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Mustafizur Rahman all came under fire as GT ticked off the target with ruthless efficiency.

With this win, GT are assured of a place in the playoffs alongside RCB and PBKS. The final spot remains up for grabs between Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals—setting up a dramatic finish to the league stage.

For now, Gujarat Titans, powered by Sudharsan and Gill, look like the team to beat.