'India Won’t Tolerate Terrorism or Its Godfathers': PM Modi From Adampur Airbase

In a powerful address on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its unparalleled bravery and precision during Operation Sindoor, describing the operation as a historic achievement that would be remembered for decades.

Speaking at the Adampur airbase in Punjab, with Russia-made S-400 air defense missiles and a MIG-29 fighter jet in the backdrop, PM Modi praised the IAF for its role in dismantling Pakistan's nuclear bluff and decisively striking terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The valour displayed by our Air Force has made millions of Indians proud. When our drones pierce the enemy's defences, when missiles soar towards their targets, the enemy hears a resounding 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,'" PM Modi said, emphasizing the force’s unwavering resolve. "When we light up the skies, even at night, it is 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoing in the enemy’s ears, and when our forces effectively counter nuclear threats, it is this very chant that resonates in the heavens," he continued, underscoring the force's ability to overcome Pakistan's nuclear blackmail.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation for a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives. As part of the operation, the IAF and the Indian Army successfully destroyed nine terror camps, neutralizing over 100 terrorists. The attack triggered a retaliatory strike by Pakistan’s military, which targeted several Indian cities and airbases, including Adampur. However, PM Modi confidently stated that Pakistan's attempts to undermine India’s security were thwarted at every turn. "Rattled by Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched repeated strikes on our airbases, including Adampur. But each time, their nefarious designs were foiled," he said.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the capabilities of India’s state-of-the-art air defense systems, particularly in neutralizing Pakistan’s drones, UAVs, aircraft, and missile threats. "Thanks to our cutting-edge technology, our forces were able to thwart all attempts by Pakistan. The enemy’s drones and missiles failed to breach our defenses," PM Modi remarked, offering his heartfelt appreciation to the leadership and personnel of India’s airbases. "You have operated the most sophisticated systems with incredible skill, and your efforts have demonstrated that India’s Air Force is among the world’s finest."

Highlighting the technological superiority of India’s armed forces, the Prime Minister emphasized that Operation Sindoor was not just a military operation but a manifestation of India's evolving national security doctrine. "This operation represents the confluence of India’s policy, intent, and decision-making capabilities. In the last decade, we have equipped our forces with the world’s best technology, combining innovation with tactics to safeguard our nation," he said.

PM Modi also reiterated the key doctrines he had outlined in his address to the nation on Monday. Operation Sindoor, he stated, marks a “new normal” in India's national security strategy, emphasizing three key principles: India would not tolerate any provocation, would not succumb to nuclear blackmail, and would not distinguish between terrorists and their state sponsors.

"Pakistan cannot compete with our advanced technology, and we have proven our ability to respond with precision," the Prime Minister asserted. "Our armed forces, equipped with the world’s best technology, have raised the bar for global military standards."

PM Modi praised the Indian Air Force for its exceptional execution of Operation Sindoor, reiterating that the nation stands united in its resolve to protect its sovereignty. "The courage of our air warriors has set a new benchmark for India's defense capabilities. Every Indian can take immense pride in the efforts of the IAF," he concluded, as chants of Bharat Mata Ki Jai filled the air at the Adampur airbase.